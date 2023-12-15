Melton Mowbray Choral Society – Handel’s Messiah - 23rd December
This year’s Christmas concert from the Melton Mowbray Choral Society will be held at St Mary’s Church on Saturday 23rd December at 7.30pm.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Led as always by conductor and musical director James Gutteridge, the choir has worked hard to put together a programme combining the timeless Handel’s Messiah Part One and the Hallelujah Chorus followed by a selection of favourite Christmas carols. The concert is set to provide a wonderful celebration of Christmas with beautiful and uplifting music to capture the spirit of the festive season.
Please come and join us for this joyful musical evening. Tickets are priced at £10 (under 16’s free) and are selling fast. You can buy in advance at https://stagestubs.com/melton-mowbray-choral-society/handels-messiah and also at The Centre @ Mary’s Place, or buy on the door.