Hamilton Fun Run and Family Day success
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
We had a great day at the Hamilton on Sunday, August 18 with 109 entries in the 5k Fun Run.
This year's winner out of the group of competitive runners was Alex Benzie in a time of 24 minutes, while the rest of the field followed at a more leisurely pace!
After Midday it was family day at the Hamilton and the sun shone for the children enjoying the bouncy castles, face painting and soft play. Music was provided by local artists Katie Rose and Steve Wallbanks and the BBQ, Tombola, Cake stalls and Raffle were all well received. The Pickle ball taster sessions were popular with people who came to try their hand at a new sport.
So it’s a massive thank you to everyone who came along and helped us raise £3200.00 in aid of British Heart Foundation!
I have to thank the help and sponsorship we get every year and all the local businesses that donate raffle prizes.
In particular thanks to BE Event hire for loan of equipment, Sugar Shamrocks for delicious cup cakes and DVS Commercials for race medals.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.