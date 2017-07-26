Young people from across the Melton borough urged to attend Breaking Boundaries event

A summer event giving young people the chance to take part in a range of activities as well as seeing the police, firefighters and council officials in a different light, is happening next week (Wednesday, August 2).

#Breaking Boundaries, taking place in Play Close, from 10am to 3pm, will include free football, street snooker, kwik cricket, treasure hunt and inflatable goals in conjunction with Leicestershire and Rutland Sport and Melton Borough Council.

Lesley Armstrong, Melton Borough Council resident participation and support officer, said: “In the past this has been a very successful event and had been run at four different areas across the borough, this year as a one-off we’re just holding the one event. We’re hoping that more families will be attending and that the weather holds for us!”

The event has been organised by Leicestershire County Council’s IMPACT team, which works to reduce anti-social behaviour in partnership with district council.

Ivan Ould, Leicestershire County Council cabinet member for safer communities, said: “Events like this not only give children a bit of fun over the holidays, but also encourage creativity and fitness.

“Anti-social behaviour can be reduced by helping young people channel their energy in a positive way.”