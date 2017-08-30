Young people aged 13 to 21 encouraged to showcase talents and entrepreneurial spirit at Melton Teenage Market

The Teenage Market is back next weekend (Saturday, September 9) and you’ll find it in its usual place.

From 10am to 4pm, in the Market Place, young traders and performers will be able to show off what they can do.

Melton BID manager, Shelagh Core, said: “The event encourages all young people aged between 13 and 21 to get involved and showcase their talents and entrepreneurial spirit, as a market trader or as a performer.

“The day is completely free to take part in and you don’t have to be an established trader or performer either. Groups and individuals welcome. A great way to fund raise too for any forthcoming trips.

“If you’d like to take part in the event, then just visit the traders and performers sections of the website to register and create a profile. Then simply just apply.”

The Teenage Market is a growing nationwide initiative set up by teenage brothers Joe and Tom Barratt in Stockport as a way to support local young people and transform town centres. The energy and diversity of the young people involved has helped rejuvenate town centres and market areas.

At next weekend’s event the traders will be Signature Print Design, Sew Eve, Prodigy Apparel, Lovely Lavendar and Becca’s Design.

The musical line-up with support from Icon Music includes SKY Theatre, Ro Jordan, Eva Rose, Melanie Daniels, Sam Collick and Zumba.

This will be the fifth time Melton has staged a Teenage Market. To get involved, log on to www.theteenagemarket.co.uk or email Shelagh at info@meltonbid.co.uk