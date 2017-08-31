World’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Macmillan returns and people from the Melton borough urged to join in

One of Britain’s most popular fundraising events is just a few weeks away and people living in the Melton borough are encouraged to join in.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning will be returning for the 27th year this autumn.

Coffee mornings will be held in homes, workplaces, communities and schools across the country on Friday, September 29.

Last year, across the UK, coffee mornings raised a staggering £27.5 million and this year’s event aims to collect even more money for people affected by cancer.

Janet Gilchrist, of the Melton Mowbray Macmillan Cancer Support Committee fundraising group, said: “You can either host your own coffee morning or attend one organised in your local area.

“If you want to take part just visit the Macmillan website and register for your coffee morning pack. The website also has a huge range of recipes and top tips to follow for making your morning a success.”

The first ever coffee morning was held in 1990. It was a rather small affair with a simple idea: guests would gather over coffee and donate the cost of their cuppa to Macmillan in the process.

It was so effective, the charity did it again the next year – only this time nationally.

Since then, Coffee Morning has raised over £165.5 million for Macmillan and has helped countless people fight cancer.

l We’re asking individuals/groups to let us know about their coffee mornings so we can publish the details where possible. For more details and your coffee morning pack visit http://coffee.macmillan.org.uk/