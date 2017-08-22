Willow sculpture and open garden at Melton’s Tresillian House

A guest house in Melton is once again offering another summer course to green-fingered garden lovers.

Tresillian House, on Dalby Road, Melton is running the workshop with support from a local sculptor.

On Saturday (September 3), Kate Morrell is running a “Willow Sculpture” workshop for beginners, from 10am to 4pm. Cost is £70 per person and includesmaterials.

To book your place visit www.tresillianhouse.com/courses-and-workshops

Tresillian House has its next open garden event on Sunday as part of the National Garden Scheme.

Why not drop by and visit the quiet oasis that has blue cedar trees, excellent specimen tulip trees, a vegetable plot and natural pond?

Admision is £3 and children go free. Cream teas and lunches will be served. The three-quarter-acre garden is available to look round from 11am-4.30pm.