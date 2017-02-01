Whissendine Stars set to unveil latest production Camelot

Tickets are on sale for Whissendine Stars’ latest production which hits the stage this weekend.

The group will present Camelot, a performance by and in association with Ben Crocker Pantomimes, at Whissendine Village Hall on Friday (7.30pm) and Saturday (2.30pm and 7.30pm).

Tickets are £6, or £5 concessions, and available from Whissendine Village Shop (01664) 474964. The bar will be open from 7pm both nights, and tea, coffee and refreshments will also be available.

For more information or to book your seat call Jill Fenby-Taylor on 01664 474207.