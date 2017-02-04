Wear a superhero costume to Melton’s St Mary’s Church’s activities morning

To celebrate the release of The Lego Batman Movie this weekend, St Mary’s Church is hosting a superhero themed activities morning on Saturday (February 11).

Booked to fly-in is Batgirl and because of the re-ordering work in the church, the venue will be at Melton Council’s Parkside chambers from 10.30am to 12noon.

The morning is free and there will be prizes for children for the best dressed superhero.

Activities will include the chance to pin the star on Captain America’s shield, crafts, decorate a biscuit, face painting, storytelling and giant board games plus a short act of worship at the end.