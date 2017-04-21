Watch outdoor cinema at farm near Melton

Open air cinema is coming to Leicestershire.

Burgin Lodge, at Stonesby, near Melton, will be hosting an event called Film on a Farm on Friday, June 9, when they will be showing the 1986 hit movie Top Gun under the stars.

Cinema goers are invited by the outdoor cinema venue’s project to settle down with a blanket and snuggle up under the stars – who knows, maybe you’ll find out the Power of Love.

As well as the film, the evening, which opens at 7pm and begins showing at 9pm, will also feature a selection of Leicestershire’s produce with a locally sourced barbecue and a fully-stocked bar.

Film on a Farm began in 2015 as a ‘diversification project’ for Hampshire farmer Chris Horn.

Now in its third year, Film on a Farm is touring a number of private farm and estate venues to promote new opportunities to the countryside.

For more information on how to book tickets, visit www.filmonafarm.co.uk