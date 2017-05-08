Waddle along to Wymeswold’s duck races

Hundreds of plastic yellow ducks are ready to be dropped into Wymeswold’s brook again for the annual village race on Sunday.

As usual, the five-mile Wymeswold Waddle run and a two kilometere family fun run are being held on the same day.

This year there will be a series of spectacular flypasts by a Spitfire from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, plus there’ll also be live music, stalls, a barbecue, skittles and welly-wanging.

The five-mile Wymeswold Waddle road-race will kick off the day’s proceedings at 10.30am and the whole of Narrow Lane will be closed off as the runners head off on the out-and-back course to Six Hills. The race is licensed by UK Athletics and open to any runners aged 15 and over.

The family fun run at 11.30am is open to all ages and there’s a goody bag at the end for all entrants.

Duck races will get underway way at 12.30pm and there will be the usual four betting races plus a children’s race and the inter-pub challenge.

All profits generated by the duck races and Wymeswold Waddle are distributed to local charities, societies and good causes.

Entry details for both races are available at www.wymeswold.com