Vintage classic car meet and retro arts and craft market coming to Melton

A new regular town centre event to help stimulate tourism in Melton starts for the first time on Sunday.

In conjunction with Melton Town Estate, 54A King Street coffee shop owner, Nigel Keep has organised a series of retro arts and craft markets to support the running of big events such as the Artisan Cheese Fair and Pie Fest.

Members of the public are encouraged to book their own market stall for £10 to sell their own second hand goods. Stalls must be booked for and payed in advance by calling Nigel on (01664) 480234.

The market starts from 10am to 4pm, and on Friday the first vintage and classic car meet also comes to town.