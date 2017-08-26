Vale of Belvoir Machinery Group’s Harby Country Show returns

A great couple of family days out have been scheduled at Canal Farm in Harby on Saturday and Sunday (September 9 and 10).

Visitors to Harby Country Show can look forward to traditional attractions including main ring events, stalls, vintage parades, free tractor and trailer rides, a Sunday dog show, horticultural and produce show and demonstrations.

A bar will be open all day and refreshments available. Admission is £5 per person, accompanied under 16s enter free.

Gates open at 10am For more information visit www.vobmg.org.uk