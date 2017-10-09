Uplifting evening of song for Scalford church funds

You can enjoy an uplifting evening of song and help to fund much-needed restoration work at a village church later this month.

St Egelwin’s Church, in Scalford, is to host a choral double bill on Saturday, October 28 from 7.30pm, featuring two well-regarded local ensembles.

Close Harmony, part of Melton’s Global Harmony women’s choir, will perform along with Stamford men’s choir, Millstone Grit.

All money raised will go towards replacing the cast iron gutters and downpipes, as well as other drainage work, at the Grade II listed church.

Tickets cost £8 which includes a glass of wine.

For more information and tickets, call Helen on (01664) 444673 or pay on the door.