Twyford welcomes back folk band

Popular folk band The Churchfitters will make their eagerly awaited return to Twyford next Sunday for another energetic concert.

The three-piece Brittany based group from the UK and France have a strong following and last time they played at the village hall venue they filled it to capacity.

The Churchfitters are a folk band like no other. A bass guitar made out of a frying pan. Heart-wrenching vocals accompanied by a musical saw. Foot-stompingly fast fiddle mixed with infectious funk-rock bouzouki, and traditional tunes reinvigorated with mesmerising jazz sax.

The trio usually present a fast-paced infectious show uniting rhythms of rock, pop and jazz with the universal appeal of traditional music.

They have outstanding vocals and an astonishing array of instruments including fiddle, double bass, bouzouki, flute, banjo and whistle all combine with a large dose of humour, a measure of eccentricity and an abiding sense of fun.

Throw in some exquisite harmonies, a slew of startlingly original songs and a few jokes that create instant rapport and you’ve got a high energy show that always leaves audiences cheering.

Dave Pegg, Fairport Convention and Cropredy Festival, said: “I knew as soon as I saw Boris’ instruments that The Churchfitters were going to be interesting.

“They received a standing ovation from the festival. Go and see them and you will understand why. A must!”

The doors of Twyford Village Hall will be open at 7.30pm and there will be a fully stocked licensed bar as well as a raffle.

Tickets are £12 on the door, or £10 in advance by calling Chris Trent on (01664) 840774. Advance booking is recommended for this popular band.

For more information about The Churchfitters visit their website at www.churchfitters.com