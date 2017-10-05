Two exciting church concerts by internationally acclaimed musicians are coming to Bottesford

An invitation to two concerts by internationally acclaimed musicians is being offered to people by Friends of St Mary’s Church Bottesford (FoSMCB).

The group have arranged for The Rogeri Ensemble and Voskresenije Choir of St Petersburg Russia to perform at the church this month.

The Rogeri Ensemble are performing at St Mary's Church Bottesford PHOTO: Supplied

String quintet The Rogeri Ensemble will perform on Saturday at 7.30pm (doors open at 6.30pm). Their programme includes Mozart String Quintet No 3 in C, K. 515.Dohnanyi Serenade for String Trio Op 10, Brahms String Quintet No. 2 in G Op.111.

There will be a licensed wine bar and soft drinks. Tickets are £10 non-members and £8 for members, available from Frances Stapleton 01949 843427 – mrsjohn500@sky.com and the Bottesford Community Library.

The Rogeri Ensemble first performed together in 2004, under the artistic directorship of violinist Simon Smith. It’s made up on some of the leading chamber musicians in the UK.

Vocal ensemble Resurrection - (Voskresenije in Russian) will perform on Friday, October 27 at 7.30pm (doors open at 6.30pm). Their repertoire is a mix of Russian sacred music and folk, it includes some special composed arrangements of Burns songs by John McIntosh.

Voskresenije Choir were founded in 1993 by their musical director Jurij Maruk. The choir consists of seven to 10 professional male and female vocalists. This will be the fourth time this choir have visited Bottesford.

FoSMCB raise funds for the purpose of the maintenance upkeep. They’re currently in the process of raising funds for repairs to the Lady Chapel Roof (South Trancept).