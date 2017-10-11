TV star Kristina Rihanoff to dance Strictly with Stagecoach students at Melton Theatre

Keen performing arts students will join former Strictly Come Dancing favourite Kristina Rihanoff when she appears on stage at Melton Theatre next week.

Youngsters from Stagecoach Performing Arts Melton Mowbray will get to dance with the professional dancer and television superstar as part of the Strictly Theatre Company’s UK tour coming to town.

Kristina and her partner Tristan MacManus, another former Strictly professional, will be performing ballroom and Latin dance favourites including the Waltz, the Tango, the Samba, and the Rumba.

Kristina said: “Tristan and I are very excited to let local children from Stagecoach dance with us. We believe by giving them a chance to perform on stage and experience a live audience will inspire them to pursue their dreams even more.

“During our tour, we’ve partnered up with a lot of dance and performing art schools around the country, and all of the kids are very excited to perform with us on stage.”

Tickets for the show on Wednesday, at 7.30pm are £27 for adults, £25 concessions and £46 VIP meet and greet. The evening will be hosted and feature performances by Mark Read from boy band A1.

For more information visit www.meltontheatre.co.uk or call (01664) 851111.