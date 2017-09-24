Tresillian House to welcome award-winning gardener to Melton for the very first time

Plantsman and writer, Margaret Easter, is coming to Melton for the very first time to share her knowledge.

Tresillian House, guest house and garden on Dalby Road, is hosting her ‘Garden in Autumn and Winter’ workshop.

Those wishing to attend will be able to learn about plants which can be grown in the garden to flower during the autumn and winter months.

Alison Blythe, owner of Tresillian House, said: “We’re so looking forward to Margaret Easter joining us. It will be a fascinating talk which will no doubt reflect on future successes in our garden next year.”

Margaret has been gardening since the age of five and her mother was her gardening inspiration. Her Harpenden garden is planted for wildlife and for year round interest and she has been gardening organically for about 30 years.

Margaret holds three National Plant Collections, Thymus (Scientific Status), Hyssopus and Satureja and was awarded the Brickell Award, for Excellence in Cultivated Plant Conservation, for her Thymus research.

She said: “I’ve never been to Melton and am looking forward to visiting and hosting the course.

“I love gardening and it’s great to be able to share my love of plants with other people.”

The course runs from 2-4pm on Saturday, October 21, and is £15 per person. It includes afternoon tea.

To book call 01664 481997 or visit https://www.tresillianhouse.com/courses-and-workshops