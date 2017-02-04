Top acts to perform in the Melton Lions’ senior’s variety show

The Melton Mowbray Lions Club have announced the line up for their 27th annual senior’s variety show.

Featured in the programme at Melton Theatre this year is Trevonne Dance School, Melstrum Ukulele Orchestra, Yolanda Offodile who starred in last year’s production of Sister Act, Tamsin, The Barbershop Quartet, Charli Davis and Ben Barretto.

The entertainment on Saturday, February 18 (2.30pm-5pm), will be hotsed by Mark Frisby.

Admission is free and tickets are available from the Age UK shop in Nottingham Street.