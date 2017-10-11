Tickets running out for Melton indie group’s charity reunion

A former Melton Britpop band are running out of tickets for their 20th anniversary fundraising concert.

Marvel, who regularly played to hundreds of fans in their late 1990s heyday, will take to the stage for the first time in two decades at the Market Tavern, Melton, on Saturday, October 21.

The group, fronted by former Holloways singer David ‘Alfie’ Jackson, say only 50 tickets are left for their reunion show which looks set to raise more than £1,000 for the Midlands-based Forever Stars charity, which supports parents affected by stillbirth.

David said: “We’re blown away by the amazing level of support people have shown us and Forever Stars for this gig. To be nearly sold out is really quite incredible so if you haven’t yet got your tickets, get on our website as soon as possible.

“We’ve seen a surge in sales in the last two weeks and we reckon we’ve only got about another 50 left.”

David enjoyed chart success with the Holloways in the early 2000s but added: “To be back with Marvel is beyond special though. The banter and dynamics within the band was always special.”

Marvel are made up of Melton natives David Jackson, Jim Warner, Matt Cullingworth, Ben Rainforth, Lloyd Young and Mike Underwood.

Singer Matt Cullingworth said: “Any profits from the gig will go straight to Forever Stars who were there to offer support to a friend of mine when he and his wife needed it most.”

Tickets are £7 and available from Marvel’s website - www.marvelband20.com

Doors open at 7pm and the band will be supported by Rory Charles, plus DJs Micky Lucas and Leonardo Rivers.