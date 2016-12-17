Tickets for The Full Monty go on sale at Melton Theatre

After huge success with Sister Act, The Melton Musical Theatre Company (TMMTC) return to the stage next year to perform perhaps their most daring show to date, The Full Monty.

The Full Monty is a Broadway adaptation of the popular British Film of the same name.

Although the setting has moved to Buffalo, New York, the story will be familiar to anybody who has seen the original film.

Seeing how much their wives enjoy watching male strippers during their Girls’ Night Out, unemployed steelworkers in Buffalo, New York come up with a bold way to make some quick cash. In the process they find renewed self-esteem, the importance of friendship and the ability to have fun.

As the guys work through their fears, self-consciousness, feelings of worthlessness and anxieties (over everything from being overweight to child custody, bigotry to being gay), they come to discover that not only are they stronger as a group, but that the strength they find in each other gives them the individual courage to face their demons and overcome them.

Emasculated by their own idea of what it means to be a man, each of the six strippers gradually learns their most valuable life lesson, that it doesn’t matter who you are, what your background, or what you look like, you can still be a real man.

Accompanied with a fantastic original music score and with moments of raucous comedy juxtaposed with warmth and tenderness, there is great heart to The Full Monty. And with another wonderfully talented cast and this is one show that is not to be missed.

Tickets for The Full Monty (March 1-4, 2017) are £18 for adults and £15 for concessions, they include a £1 booking fee. For more details call Melton Theatre box office on (01664) 851 111 or visit www.meltontheatre.co.uk