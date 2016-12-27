Tickets on sale for Melton’s BIG Weekend of comedy and laughter

After the huge success last year, Melton’s BIG Weekend returns to support the annual Dave’s Comedy Festival (February 8-26, 2017).

And tickets are now available to see some of the best UK stand-up comedians in Melton between February 16-19.

Melton Theatre is hosting three stand-ups.

Starting on Thursday, February 16 (7.30pm), John Richardson, star of Live At The Apollo and 8 Out Of 10 Cats is in town. Unfortunately tickets for his ‘Old Man’ show are already sold out.

Just Another Tick In A Box? The discussion show starts on Friday, February 17 (12noon). It will analyse female participation in the comedy world as part of Beyond a Joke. Tickets cost £5 advance or pay what you want.

On Saturday, February 18 (7.30pm), fabulously boisterous kiwi Jarred Christmas, star of Never Mind The Buzzcocks and Mock The Week together with Mitch Benn of BBC Radio Four’s Now Show, team up for The Pick Of The Fest. Tickets cost £15 including a £1 booking fee.

Melton’s Noels Arms pub is hosting another Wax Comical Showcase on Sunday, February 19 (8pm). The evening as usual will be held together by home grown talent Jon Pearson. Tickets cost £5 advance or pay what you want.

Elsewhere 54 A King Street Coffee Shop is hosting an intimate funny show from Adam Hess on Friday, February 17 (6pm). Tickets are £4.

More Coffee Co is involved too. It has booked Carly Smallman to share some of her outspoken jollity on Friday, February 17 (8pm). Tickets are £5.

The entertainment is once again being sponsored by the Melton BID.

BID manager Shelagh Core said: “We’re really excited to be part of Leicester Comedy Festival 2017. It will be a great opportunity to showcase the town and its great venues, with a great line up of comedy entertainment over the weekend.”

For tickets to Melton Theatre call (01664) 851111 or visit www.meltontheatre.co.uk

For tickets to other venues visit www.comedy-festival.co.uk/bigweekend or enquire with the establishments concerned.