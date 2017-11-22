Syston QT Theatre Group to perform gentle comedy “One Day I’ll Fly Away” in front of the playwright

Members of Syston QT Theatre Group were surprised when the writer of the play that they’re rehearsing contacted them to request tickets for the show.

The play, “One Day I’ll Fly Away,” by Janet Shaw, a gentle comedy is being performed at The Old Chapel in Chapel Street, Syston, from Tuesday, November 28 to Friday, December 1.

The plot is set in a nursing home. It focuses on the lives of five main characters, as they share their worries and secrets with another. It touches upon conditions such as Alzheimer’s and Stroke so the group has decided that, with some of the proceeds from the play, they will be sending donations to The Alzheimer’s Society, Dementia UK, The Stroke Association and Young Carers to show their support of these very worthwhile causes.

Judith Latham, director, said: “We’re really flattered that Janet Shaw wants to come and see the performance. At first we thought that the ticket request was just a coincidence, but further investigation confirmed that it’s, as we are saying, The Janet Shaw!

“The cast have bonded very well as a team and it’s a pleasure to go to rehearsals on Tuesdays and Thursdays. With a cast of six, this production is being directed by me with Greta MacManus as assistant director. We welcome two new members onto our stage; Russell Webster, who usually does our lighting and sound for us, will be playing Adam, and Sammie Creed will be playing Kylie. Sammie is hoping to go to drama school in September.”

As usual, the play will start at 7.30pm and QTs will be serving refreshments and holding a raffle every evening.

For tickets call Dorothy Surtees on 07989 960014 or visit www.qttheatregp.co.uk

Judith added: “We always need new members, not only as actors but also to help with backstage work, props, lighting and sound. If anyone is interested in joining the group, or would like further information, please feel free to contact me on 07702 879006.”