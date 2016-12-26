Review: The Wizard of OZ pantomime at Melton Theatre

With an ‘oh-no’ you won’t here and ‘oh-yes-we-will’ there pantomime season was in full swing again at Melton Theatre writes Brian Bland. This year’s Trio Entertainment offering was The Wizard of Oz.

A sparking production it was with lots of laughs, good singing and wonderful dancing.

Steven Hall (The Lion) and Gary Amos (The Tin Man) PHOTO: Tim Williams

Leading the fun was the ever present Stuart Earp as the brainless Scarecrow and what a star he is, undoubtedly Melton’s favourite entertainer, Stephen Hall brought all his Britain’s Got Talent to the fore as the extremely comical cowardly Lion, and the talented up and coming Gary Amos was the loveable Tin Man.

The ladies are not to be forgotten. Bessie McMillan was Dorothy, Lucinda Roberts was Glinda the Good Fairy and Grace Adams-Short was the Wicked Witch of the West. All played their parts in the fun.

There were a few technical issues and first night nerves but overall the show enjoyed a good run.

Former Coronation Street and Emmerdale actor, Ken Farrington also played the powerful Wizard. Congratulations to the producer Kevin Brown.