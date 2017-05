An award-winning murder mystery comedy is to be performed at Wymondham Village Hall, on Thursday, May 11.

The Dead Secrets will present Hickory Dickory Murder, a Centre Stage production, at 7.30pm (doors open 6.45pm).

Tickets are £9 full prize/£7 concessions/£25 for a family of four if purchased in advance - it’s more on the door.

For reservations call 01572 787247, 07792 756511 or email tracky.cropper@btopenworld.com

The evening will also include a bar, nibbles and a raffle.