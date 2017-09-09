Melton Mowbray Baptist Church hosting an evening with magician and comedian John Archer

John Archer, the first man to catch out American entertainers Penn and Teller on ITV show “Penn and Teller - Fool Us” is returning to Melton.

The magician and comedian will be performing at Melton Baptist Church on Saturday, September 23.

The footage of John Archer fooling Penn and Teller has been watched by more than 2 million people on YouTube.

John’s show will be family friendly and sutiable for children over the age of 10. He’s a former Magic Circle Stage Magician of the Year and a member of The Inner Magic Circle.

The evening with John is part of the church’s anniversary year marking 150 years as a church in the town and 25 years in the current building on Leicester Road, having moved from Nottingham Street in 1992.

Rev Dr Nick Ahston, minister at at Melton Mowbray Baptist Church, said: “We’re really pleased that John is returning to Melton and is part of our anniversary celebrations. If Penn and Teller couldn’t work out how he does his magic, then we should be in for a good evening.”

Tickets are £3 or £10 for four and can be purchased on the door, or in advance from The Fairtrading Post (10 Market Place, Melton). They can also be reserved by emailing office@mmbc.org.uk

Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start. Visit www.john-archer.com