Magician and comedian Ali Cook bringing new tour Principles of Deception to Melton

The star of West End magic marvels and big screen spectacles, Ali Cook, has announced a new UK tour for his critically acclaimed comedy magic show Principles of Deception.

Treating audiences to a festival of fascination, Principles of Deception acts as the essential storytelling of magic, with Ali Cook’s own brand of awe-inspiring magic and off-beat comedy. The tour starts on September 16 and concludes at Melton Theatre on November 11.

Taking its name from Arthur Buckley’s seminal magic compendium Principles and Deceptions - the first book to categorize every magic trick - Principles of Deception demonstrates Ali Cook’s skill as a historian of deception. In a masterclass of technique across a range of magic disciplines, Ali Cook defies the illusionist norm by showcasing a plethora of astonishments for audiences. Featuring close up magic, mind reading, deception, sleight of hand, escapology and many more styles, Principles of Deception is an evening of magical invention and re-invention.

Tickets for his Melton gig are £14 for adults and £12 concessions plus booking fee.

For more information visit www.meltontheatre.co.uk or call (01664) 851111.