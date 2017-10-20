John Robins: The Darkness of Robins show is Melton bound

Melton Theatre is one of the lucky venues to have been chosen to host top comic John Robins next year.

The recent Edinburgh Comedy Award winner is coming to the town (Friday, April 13, 7.30pm) with his forthcoming UK tour, The Darkness of Robins.

In his show John will shout, snarl and sneer in his attempts to grapple with life’s fall-outs, break-ups and the aftermath in what promises to be a pivotal moment in his being.

John is soon appearing in the new series of Live at the Apollo (BBC2). He has won two Chortle Awards and recently headlined Live from the BBC (BBC2). His other recent appearance include Mock The Week (BBC2), Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled (Dave) and Stand Up Central (Comedy Central).

For ticket information visit www.meltontheatre.co.uk or call the box office on (01664) 851111.

All tickets are £15.50.