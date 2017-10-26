Glorilla comedy show heading to Queniborough

An ingenious and hilariously funny French/English comedy duo, Spitz & Co, are presenting their ‘Glorilla’ show at Queniborough Village Hall, on Sunday, November 5, at 7.30pm.

The plot recounts the life-changing jungle adventures of the French explorer Gloria Delaneuf and her hapless and wonderfully long-suffering assistant Josephine, as they follow in the tracks of Diane Fossey to communicate with gorillas.

Expect plenty of slapstick physicality and pitch perfect wordplay.

There will be a licensed bar and refreshments available on the night as well as a raffle.

Tickets can be purchased from Mandy on 0116 2698256 or Liz on 0116 2692399 at a cost of £9 in advance; £8 concessions or £11 on the door.