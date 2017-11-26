Funny puppet show ‘Little Red Robin Hood’ coming to Upper Broughton

Have your say

Children and their families can enjoy a funny, slapstick, glove puppet show on Saturday.

Garlic Theatre Company with their production of Little Red Robin Hood call at Upper Broughton Village Hall.

The plot: A merry mix up in the forest when Little Red Riding Hood cannot be found.

Luckily Robin Hood agrees to go on a quest to take some cakes and flowers to Grandma. Will he stay on the path or will he discover the big bad wolf who looks a bit like the Sheriff of Nottingham?

The 45-minute show includes beautifully crafted puppets, clowning and gentle humour. Ideal for ages four to eight years.

Village hall chair, Tim Flood, said: “This is the second year we’ve presented a Christmas show for children and we’re especially pleased to welcome Garlic Theatre Company.

“I’m sure it will be the perfect start to the Christmas season.”

Little Red Robin Hood starts at 4pm. Tickets are £10 for adults or £5 for children 16 and under. A family of four is £25 or £17.50 for three. Call Tim on (01664) 823165.

The audience can bring their own drinks and nibbles.

The production is funded by Arts Council England, Nottinghamshire County Council and Rushcliffe Borough Council.