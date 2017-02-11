Full house both nights for Whissedine STARS Camelot pantomime

The Whissedine STARS packed the village hall out over two evenings (February 3-4) for the their annual pantomime.

The group presented Camelot, a performance by and in association with Ben Crocker Pantomimes.

Some of the Whissendine Stars cast in Camelot PHOTO: Supplied

Jill Fenby-Taylor of the STARS said: “The panto was a great success with full houses both nights. The audience were treated to some beautiful songs by a talented cast of both adults and children who were all dressed in some amazing costumes.

“Those who watched were entertained by a dancing teddy, two singing heads, a talking clock, a naughty ghost and a disappearing bed amongst other things.”