Fabulously funny stand-up comic Andy Parsons returns to Melton next weekend.

The potent live entertainer, seen regularly on Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo, will be bringing his insightful Peak Bullsh*t show to Melton Theatre on Saturday.

Tickets are £15 plus booking fee.

For more information visit www.meltontheatre.co.uk or call (01664) 851111.