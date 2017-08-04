An unmissable autumn season scheduled at Melton Theatre

Following the launch of its new website and ticketing software Melton Theatre is offering customers a diverse programme of choice.

The autumn seasons starts with a bang when Sky Theatre will deliver a toe-tapping good time in their Singin’ In The Rain musical (September 12) for five nights and one afternoon.

For fans of comedy there’s a whole host of funny stand-ups lined up to gig.

First up is Phill Jupitus (October 8) with ‘Juplicity.’ The TV stalwart will perform over an hour of tales, laughs and diversions.

Next is Ali Cook with his comedy magic spectacle Principles of Deception. He will be in Melton (November 11), and his show is sure to excite the whole family.

Finally, the Rural Comedy Club will be showcasing some of its best talent throughout the course of the next couple of months. The Rural Comedy Club is a new venture taking place in Brooksby Melton College’s Rural Catering Centre in partnership with Melton comedian Jon Pearson. Darren Harriott (September 21), Dan Nightingale (October 26) and Jonny Awsum (November 23) will be available to see for just £5, subject to booking fee.

Showbiz legend and dance choreographer Arlene Phillips will reveal a host of stories from her illustrious career with Jacquie Storey (October 25). Arlene is best known as head judge from Strictly Come Dancing and has been chosen to tell the truth behind ‘The Glitz, The Glamour, The Gossip.’ She will be joined by a local dance group who have the opportunity to win a masterclass with her.

Sports fanatics will love the Great British Spin Off (October 13). Back by popular demand, Graeme Swann, ambassador for the Belvoir Crickets Trust and Henry Blofeld, cricket’s best loved commentator have team up once again to share their cricketing up and downs. This will be an entertaining show full of surprises, anecdotes, impressions and more.

Melton Theatre coordinator Michael Harris said: “There are plenty of great shows coming this autumn including the return of Trio Entertainment with their biggest pantomime yet in Cinderella; The Melton Mowbray Theatre Company return with The Vicar of Dibley; Dagger’s Point return with their follow up to the incredibly successful Constellations; and of course would Christmas be complete without Trevonne’s annual pantomime? This year it’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

“You really do need to get in early to ensure you have the best seats in the house, so don’t delay!”