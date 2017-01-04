The Wymondham Players village hall pantomime ‘Robin Hood’ set to entertain

The Wymondham Players are putting on their winter pantomime ‘Robin Hood’ later this month.

The amateur theatre group will showcase three performances of this traditional tale at the village hall.

The cast will take the stage on Friday, January 20 at 8pm and Saturday, January 21 at 2pm and 8pm.

There will be a licensed bar on the Friday and Saturday evening, and refreshments will be available during the Saturday matinee.

Doors will open 45 minutes before each performance and children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Tickets for the shows are available from Jenny Watson at varied rates (see poster abaove) by calling 01572 787284 or by email at jennifer.weston316@btinternet.com