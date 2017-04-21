The Old Hall in Market Overton open to the public

The gates to The Old Hall in Market Overton are open to the public at the weekend as part of the National Garden Scheme (NGS), which raises funds for a wide range of charities.

The garden is described by the NGS as “a lovely opportunity to see Tim and Stefa Hart’s glorious garden at its spring time best. Set on a southerly ridge overlooking Catmose Vale, stone walks and yew hedges divide the garden into enclosed areas.”

Sunday’s event from 2-6pm will have teas with cakes from Hambleton Bakery.

Admission is £4.50 with children free.

Find The Old Hall on Main Street in Market Overton at LE15 7PL.