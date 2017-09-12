The Melton Building Society is offering borough schools share of Wildife Fund

Melton borough primary schools are invited to apply for a share of a special £8,000 Wildlife Fund, provided by The Melton Building Society, for children to learn outside and broaden their knowledge and understanding of the natural world.

The bank is working with the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust (LRWT) to raise funds to protect wildlife and encourage enjoyment of the natural world.

The LRWT will deliver programmes in the spring that schools can choose from:

- A six week forest school programme for up to 14 children, either in the grounds or off site

- Selected curriculum-linked environmental education and/or woodland workshops

- School grounds improvement and/or development, which could include some of: raised beds; a micro pond; wildlife friendly features such as nest boxes, birding feeding station, benches and screen, pollinator habitats and homes; a minibeast trail or a covered seating circle

Grants are available for a maximum of £1,000. Schools can apply by visiting www.themelton.co.uk/community-support/financial-education and completing the application form.

Closing date for applications is October 16 and decisions will be announced by October 31.