The ever-popular annual Eastwell Fete returns for a 24th year

All the fun of Eastwell Fete comes around again on Saturday.

As usual a wealth of exuberant entertainment and activities for all the family have been scheduled in the grounds of Eastwell Hall, church and churchyard.

Hurdy-Gurdy man Paul Baker provides some medieval minstrel accompaniment PHOTO: Tim Williams

Among the highlights will be “Mighty” Adrian Smith (three times winner of Britain’s Strongest Man), Merrie Noyse, medieval musicians, Punch and Judy by Lee Roberts, Graham Tranfield Quintet, Grantham Gymnastics Team and Mr Wong and his Wuhan Gong.

Also lined up is a craft fair, dog show, street market, bar, barbecue, sandwich bar, cream teas, craft demonstrations and skittles.

Organiser Sue Watford said: “Enjoy a relaxed family day at a traditional English country fete.

“We do our best to offer a friendly, relaxed family day, in beautiful surroundings, evocative of times past and half forgotten.”

The 24th annual event runs from 11am to 5pm, there will be free parking and entry costs £2.50 for individuals or £5 for families. Funds raised on the day will be given to St Michael and All Angels Church.

For further details about entertainment or to book a craft or market stall visit www.eastwellfete.co.uk, call Sue on 01949 861256 or email her at SueWatford@aol.com

Eastwell Fete is held in memory of the Revd Leo and Hazeldean Cook, who lived in Eastwell Hall from 1985 to 1994. They’re both buried in the churchyard.