The Dirty Duck pub in Woolsthorpe by Belvoir supporting cancer diagnosed UB40 trombonist

A charity concert is being held at the Dirty Duck in Woolsthorpe on Sunday.

The afternoon, from 1.30-9.30pm, is raising funds for John Johnson, a musician who is currently playing the trombone for UB40, and has performed with the likes of Simply Red, Musical Youth, Girls Aloud, Will Young and others.

Organiser Katie Bates said: “Sadly, John has cancer and the NHS aren’t able to help him, however we’ve found a private doctor in London, which comes at a high cost.

“I’ve decided to try my best to raise the funds needed by holding concerts around the country, starting off in my village.

“I’m able to put on this event as a local man called Nick Pacey, who has an Elvis tribute band, came to me to ask if he could help by putting on a concert, with him performing as well as 10 others. I was so touched by his kindness, as was John, and obviously said yes.”

Some of the bands and solo artists performing include The Americana’s, The System, Jim Carey, Trevor Leeson, Mark Farren and Laura Church. There will also be a barbecue and fully stocked outdoor bars.

Tickets are £10 for adults, £5 for children 10-13 and under 10’s are free.

Katie added: “The support that we have received from his fans has been absolutely phenomenal; they’ve donated thousands on his JustGiving site- https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/johnjohnson and have even purchased wristbands and other merchandise from- https://conquer4jj.wixsite.com/website”