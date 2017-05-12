The biggest tribute music festival, Wymeswold’s Glastonbudget, returns for 12th year

Singalong to The Bootleg Beatles, Antartic Monkeys and Kazabian. You’ll be able to listen to some of the globe’s greatest tribute acts when Glastonbudget 2017 starts on May 26 to 28.

The world’s biggest and best tribute music festival is held at Turnpost Farm in Wymeswold. It will allow music fans to check out over 140 tribute and new music acts across six stages. No other festival in the UK provides a platform to unsigned acts.

Queen tribute act Mercury on stage at Glastonbudget

Confirmed acts this year are Gordon Davis Elvis, Ben Michael Jackson, Four Fighters, Kins Of Leon, Oasish, Fleetwood Bac and more.

Now in its 12th year the festival has chosen Dogs Trust as its nominated charity.

For details or to purchase tickets log on to www.glastonbudget.org - fans can buy day tickets, camping tickets or VIP hospitality packages.