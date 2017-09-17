Textile art from East Midlands based group being exhibited at Melton Library

An interesting free exhibition of textile art, “Go Wild,” opens tomorrow at Melton Library.

The East Midlands based group called Second Turning Textile Group are displaying their stunning wall panels, pictures, three dimensional pieces and quilts until December 8.

The work is available to browse and buy during library opening hours which are 10am until 6pm Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and 10am until 4pm on Saturday.

Information about the group will be available on arrival.