Teenage Market coming to Melton for first time in 2017

Excitement is building as Melton prepares to host its first Teenage Market of 2017.

The event will take place on Saturday April from 10am to 4pm. It’s a great opportunity for young traders and performers aged 13-21, to showcase their creative products and talents fro free.

The Teenage Market is a growing nationwide initiative to support local young people and transform town centres. The energy, diversity and vibrancy of the young people who take part in Teenage Markets is helping to breathe life back into high streets, town centres and market areas across the country.

Shelagh Core, Melton Mowbray Business Improvement District (BID) manager, said: “Melton’s last Teenage Markets have been a huge success, with creative market stalls and a full line up of live music and entertainment throughout the day.

Co-creator of The Teenage Market, Joe Barratt, said: “The Teenage Market really is the key to identifying a new generation of market traders by making young people an active part of our town centres. We are delighted that Melton is giving young people a free platform to get their businesses off the ground and showcase their creative talents.”

To get involved sign up at website www.theteenagemarket.co.uk