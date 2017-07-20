Teddy bears picnic the stand out attraction during Melton parks week

Melton Mowbray Town Estate is set to hold a week of fun activities for families alongside a teddy bears picnic in Wilton Park in celebration of Love Your Parks Week.

Held annually, Love Parks Week (July 14-23) is an initiative run by Keep Britain Tidy which encourages communities to show their support and appreciation for their local parks.

Families in Wilton Park PHOTO: Tim Williams

On Friday, July 28, Melton’s teddy bears picnic in Wilton Park (2-4pm), is set to be bigger and better than ever. Take a teddy and have a go on the bouncy castle. Take part in running, sack and egg and spoon races for various age groups and enter a colouring competition. Refreshments will be available at the Pavillion Cafe.

Senior Town Warden Dinah Hickling said: “This is the seventh year we’ve put on free activities with the highlight as always being the teddy bears picnic. There will be hook a duck, mini foot golf and lots more for little children, tiny tots, older children, mums and dads.

“We hope to have the train running for rides and there will be lots of prizes and medals to be won.

“Melton Police will be popping along with their all purpose vehicle to be investigated by the children and the fire service if they’re available, will be bringing their engine, providing the service is not called out.

“Melton Mowbray Town Estate looks forward to meeting everyone again this year to enjoy an afternoon of fun and games.”

The schedule of other activities is as follows:

Saturday, July 22 - Chilli Fiesta, New Park and Play Close (10am-5.30pm).

Sunday, July 23 - A performance by The Kibworth Band, New Park Bandstand (2.45-4.30pm).

Monday and Wednesday July 24 and 26 - Free sport facilities in Wilton Park, including tennis, crazy golf and five-a-side football, book at Pavillion Cafe.

Friday, July 28 - Teddy bears picnic (see details above).

Sunday, July 30 - A performance by The Croft Silver Band, New Park Bandstand (2.45-4.30pm).

For more information about events and attractions visit http://meltonmowbraytownestate.com/