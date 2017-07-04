Tea party event to celebrate Melton Mowbray Macmillan Cancer Support committee’s 35th anniversary milestone

Members of the public are warmly welcome to join the Melton Mowbray Macmillan Cancer Support committee for a special tea party at Sysonby Knoll Hotel, on Asfordby Road, Melton.

On Saturday, from 3-5pm, in the grounds of the hotel, there will be afternoon tea with music at a cost of £7.50 per person. Bubbly will be on sale as well as raffle tickets.

The committee is celebrating because it’s 35 years since it first formed. The group was registered officially on November 11, 1982 and has raised around £750,000.

Tickets for the event should be booked in advance. Call (01664) 564306 or email dianeorson@hotmail.co.uk