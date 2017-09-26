Take part in 23rd Viking Challenge starting in Redmile

The cakes are being baked, the road signs are going up and the marshals are ready. The 2017 edition of the Viking Challenge is ready to go!

Around 1,000 riders are gearing up to take part in the UK’s biggest amateur off-road cycling event in the heart of the Vale of Belvoir.

The event takes place on Sunday, from 8.30am, at Redmile Primary School. Entrants have the option to conquer a 30 kilometre route or 50 kilometre circuit.

The proceeds raised will be split between the school and the Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust.

In its 23rd year, the Viking Challenge is known for its challenging circuit across the historic Viking Way, participants are treated to chocolate, bananas, cake and pork pie across the route.

For more information about the day and how to enter, visit www.vikingchallenge.org.uk

Around 150 volunteers will be helping out.

The children of Redmile School took part in their own challenge yesterday lunchtime, on bikes, scooters and anything with wheels around the playing fields.