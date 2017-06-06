Take a trip on little railway line at Stapleford models and miniatures weekend

Plans for the Friends of the Stapleford Miniature Railway’s annual models and miniatures weekend are well on schedule for this Saturday and Sunday.

The public event, held in the grounds of Stapleford Park, will let families to ride on the magnificent ten-and-a-quarter inch gauge miniature railway as well as enjoying other attractions.

This year, two steam locomotives will be attending as well as a third visiting engine “Royal Scot” which has never been to Stapleford before.

Press, social media officer and webmaster for The Friends of the Stapleford Miniature Railway, said: “This will be the first of our two 2017 public running events, the other being the three-day end of August bank holiday.

“There will be plenty of stalls and exhibits including a model railway supplier for those who wish to construct their own railway in the loft or garage.

“As uaul the event is supporting LOROS, which we’ve done ever since the railway was restored and reopened in 1995.

“We’re also always keen to hear from anyone interested in joining as a volunteer to help maintain this historic line. From grass cutting, painting, building works to locomotive and track maintenance and training working as train crew.

“During May, we also had our annual schools education day where Whissendine and Sherard schools visited us as well as local pre-school groups. The children learnt about how railways and locomotives have developed and had the opportunity to take trips around our scenic railway. They event got to see our resident swans and cygnets on the lake.”

Gates will open at 10am both days and car parking is at a cost of £3.

Train tickets will be £3 per trip and there is free admission to all exhibits and traders.

For more information call Jeremy Grice on (01664) 851614, email fsmr_event@hotmail.co.uk or visit www.fsmr.org.uk