Take a stroll or jog in a Santa suit for charity around Melton Country Park

Another plea for more entrants to do an annual charity Santa fun run has been made by organisers.

The Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray want more people to put on a Santa suit on Sunday, December 10, for a walk, run, or stroll around Melton Country Park.

Competitors who enter can choose from a five kilometre or mile route, and individuals, families, groups, companies and dog walkers are all welcome to take part.

The routes are suitable for wheelchair and mobility scooter users too. Adult entry is £10, children five to 12 are £5 and under 5s will be free.

Proceeds from entry fees go towards charities and good causes supported by Rotary, leaving runners and walkers to raise sponsorship for their chosen charity.

There is a free Santa suit for all paying entrants and a medal for all finishers.

Registration is from 9.15am on the day. The race will start at 11am and there will be a warm-up at 10.40am.

The day even promises a bit of festive fun for four-legged friends as there is to be a pre-event Best Dressed Dogs for Christmas competition taking place at 10.15am.

For more information or to sign up, visit www.meltonsantafunrun.co.uk

Thousands has been raised for local and national causes in the eight years that the Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray has been organising the event.

Some of the charities that benefitted last year included Rainbows, British Heart Foundation, Stroke Awareness, Marie Curie, McIntyre, Make A Wish Foundation and Dogs Trust.