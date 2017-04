A very chilling reminder of Britain’s Cold War past will be open to visitors on Sunday.

The Buckminster Bunker hosts a free open day from 10am to 4pm for a chance to look around the Royal Observer Corps monitoring post which was set up in case of nuclear war. Members of the public are asked to meet at Buckminster Village Hall and catch a free shuttle service to the site.

There will be Cold War re-enactors and displays, Britain and the Bomb talk, and refreshments will be served.