Syston QT Theatre Group to perform comedy “The Opposite Sex”

Syston QT Theatre Group are set to perform their comedy “The Opposite Sex” next week.

The play written by David Tristram will be performed at The Old Chapel in Syston from Tuesday, May 16 to Friday, May 19.

The performances will start at 7.30pm each evening, and there will be refreshments served during the intervals and a raffle.

Director and chairperson of the group, Judith Latham, said: “The group was originally formed in 1953 as part of a youth club at Birstall Methodist Church. In those days drama productions were not recognised as part of the church, so the group was formed on the QT, hence the name.

“It was agreed that, if any profit was made from the productions, it would always be given to charity and over the years many thousands of pounds have been donated to various charities, mostly these days to SARIC (Syston Arts and recreation in the community).

As the group grew, larger stages were needed for the more involved productions so, in 1972, the QT’s moved to Wreake Valley College Theatre where two plays were performed each year.

“In 1990, in conjunction with Syston and District Operatic Society, the group took over the lease of the Old Methodist Chapel in Chapel Street, Syston, firstly using it for rehearsals and occasional social evenings, but now using it as the permanent venue for all our plays.”

In The Opposite Sex, David Tristram turns his attention to marital infidelity and its warring consequences in this adult-humoured comedy. Mark, Vicky, Judith and Eric have something in common and a chance meeting could have made for a pleasant social evening. Unfortunately, as they all come face to face, all hell breaks loose. It isn’t long before the air is thick with insults, black eyes and broken china!

Judith added: “The play has been an absolute pleasure to direct. We’ve had such fun during rehearsals and the cast have been very supportive of each other, frequently bursting into spontaneous laughter. However it does have a few risqué moments so I would suggest that it’s not suitable for under 15s.”

For ticket enquiries, call the booking office on 0116 2606561.