Syston Carnival returns to Central Park

Big excitement is building in Syston as the town prepares for yet another fun-filled carnival on Saturday.

This year’s Syston Carnival, held on Central Park, will feature a whole range of attractions and activities for families from 12noon to 4.30pm.

The entertainment will include two dancing groups, Syston Band, a one man band act, children’s games and rides, stalls, food stands, competitions and a prize draw.

Syston Carnival provides the opportunity for local charities and groups to raise much needed funds for their activities which ultimately benefit people in the community.

