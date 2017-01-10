Students to put on dramatic play ‘Blood Wedding’ at Melton Theatre

Brooksby Melton College’s Year 3 BA Performing Arts students are set to showcase their latest play Blood Wedding.

Written by Federico Garcia the production will be performed at Melton Theatre on Monday and Tuesday from 7pm.

Blood Wedding is an intense, passionate, compelling play based on the true story of a bride who leaves her husband on her wedding day to run away with another man. The consequences of their actions bring tragedy for them and their families.

The play deals with the question of whether we are bound by society to behave a certain way, to fit in with a collective ideal? If so, what happens when we challenge this and go our own way? Is it ‘better to die of bloodletting, than to live with it stagnant in our veins’?

Tickets for Blood Wedding are £4 for adults and £2 for concessions, they include a £1 booking fee.

Call Melton Theatre box office on (01664) 851 111 or visit www.meltontheatre.co.uk