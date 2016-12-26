Students art exhbition to kickstart 2017 at Oakham School

Oakham School have just released their new Spring Arts Guide for 2017 and there are plenty of galleries, exhibitions and concerts lined up for your entertainment.

One of the first events to kickstart January will be the art exhibiton titled ‘Unusual View.’

This attraction will showcase the work of four GCSE art students who have used their cameras to explore unusual views of the world.

Their photo montages will combine near and far, above and below.

The students have juxtaposed and contrasted their images to create new perspectives.

The free exhibition runs from Monday, January 9 to Saturday, January 21 in the school’s Smallbone Library.

It’s open from 10am-5pm Monday to Friday and 10am-12noon on Saturdays.

For more information call 01572 758500 or visit oakham.rutland.sch.uk